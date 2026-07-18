GEORGE TOWN, July 18 — A man reported missing after failing to return home on June 10 has been confirmed dead.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Anuwal Ab Wahab said Shahir Zainul, 46, was confirmed to have died on June 11, a day after he went missing. His body was identified by family members at the Penang Hospital (HPP) Forensic Department yesterday.

“Investigations found that Penang Hospital had earlier issued a public notice regarding the body of an unidentified adult male being kept at the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department.

“Following identification by family members, the deceased was confirmed to be Shahir Zainul, who died of acute coronary syndrome on June 11 while receiving treatment at Penang Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, police, with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Department of Agriculture area along Lebuh Bukit Jambul after the victim’s motorcycle was found there.

Anuwal said the operation was, however, called off on the same day after the search yielded no results and no new leads were found.

He also advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information about the incident, as doing so could cause unnecessary public concern.

Shahir was last seen leaving his home in Persiaran Mayang Pasir 2, Bayan Baru, at about 5am, riding a motorcycle.

A missing person report was lodged by the victim’s mother on June 12, stating that her son had not returned home for two days following a disagreement. — Bernama