SEREMBAN, July 18 — After months of political uncertainty, Negeri Sembilan heads into its state election in a contest that will test whether a stable government can be restored.

The race will formally begin today, with candidates filing their nomination papers and kicking off two weeks of campaigning in an election that looks markedly different from the last state polls.

Unlike the 2023 state election, when Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) cooperated under the federal unity government, the two coalitions are going into this election separately.

At the same time, an apparent understanding between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to avoid direct clashes, coupled with Bersatu’s decision to stand against its PN partners in eight seats, has added another layer of intrigue to the campaign.

A new electoral equation

PH is contesting all 36 seats as it seeks to retain the state government under Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

BN announced candidates for 25 constituencies, while PN subsequently named candidates for the remaining 11 seats — Klawang, Serting, Lobak, Sikamat, Ampangan, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau, Paroi, Lukut, Bagan Pinang and Gemas.

The arrangement confirms that BN and PN will avoid contesting against each other in the state election.

The next government formed after the election will need at least 19 seats to command Negeri Sembilan’s 36-seat state assembly. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Before the state assembly was dissolved, Serting, Paroi and Bagan Pinang were held by PAS, while Gemas was represented by Bersatu.

The remaining constituencies — Klawang, Lobak, Sikamat, Ampangan, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau and Lukut — were held by PH.

The arrangement has also highlighted differences within PN, with Bersatu excluded from the coalition’s seat negotiations with BN.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, meanwhile, has said the party will contest under its own symbol.

Bersatu has also indicated that it will not withdraw from constituencies merely because it could face candidates from PAS or other PN parties, raising the prospect of multi-cornered contests in some seats.

Familiar faces, fresh battlegrounds

The election features several high-profile candidates and notable constituency changes.

Aminuddin, who represented Sikamat for four consecutive terms after first winning the seat in 2008, will instead contest the BN-held stronghold of Linggi, making it one of the races to watch.

DAP secretary-general and Transport Minister Anthony Loke will defend Chennah, while Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias seeks another term in Pertang.

Attention is also expected to focus on constituencies such as Linggi, Sikamat, Rantau, Nilai, Seremban Jaya, Gemas and Paroi, where local dynamics, candidate profiles and evolving political alignments could prove decisive.

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun is leaving his four-term Sikamat seat to contest the BN stronghold of Linggi. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

A multi-faceted state

Home to an estimated 1.24 million people, Negeri Sembilan has experienced significant economic expansion around the Seremban-Nilai corridor, supported by its proximity to Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

The expanding urban belt has attracted families and commuters seeking relatively affordable housing, increasing demand for transport links, infrastructure and public services.

Elsewhere, Port Dickson’s coastal communities depend significantly on tourism, while rural constituencies in Kuala Pilah, Jelebu, Jempol and Tampin face concerns involving agriculture, road connectivity, healthcare access and employment opportunities.

Issues such as the cost of living, housing affordability, wages, infrastructure, public transport and economic opportunities are expected to feature prominently during the campaign.

Beyond bread-and-butter issues

The election follows one of the most unusual periods in the state’s recent political history.

Negeri Sembilan’s unique Adat Perpatih system, under which the Yang di-Pertuan Besar is elected by the state’s four Undang, became the focus of national attention following a dispute over the position of the state ruler.

The crisis escalated when a group of traditional chieftains attempted to replace Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, although the federal and state governments continued to recognise him as the legitimate Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

Political uncertainty deepened after BN’s 14 assemblymen withdrew their support for Aminuddin, before the state assembly was dissolved effective June 5.

Although the parties are expected to focus heavily on everyday concerns during the campaign, the royal dispute remains an important part of the election’s political backdrop.

Not just another state election

For PH, the election is about defending the state government under Aminuddin.

For BN, it is an opportunity to regain a state it governed for decades before 2018 and build on its recent electoral victory in Johor.

For PAS and the other PN parties, the election will test whether their electoral understanding with BN can translate into gains beyond their existing foothold.

Bersatu’s next move, meanwhile, could determine whether some constituencies see straight fights or fragmented multi-cornered contests.

Voters will cast their ballots on August 1 to decide who governs Negeri Sembilan for a term of up to five years and whether the election can restore political stability and refocus attention on issues affecting residents, from employment and development to the cost of living.