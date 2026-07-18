PORT DICKSON, July 18 — The nomination of candidates for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election at eight nomination centres today went smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported, police said.

State police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said supporters of all contesting parties complied with police instructions, and the situation remained under control throughout the nomination process from morning until noon.

“Each nomination centre recorded between 1,000 and 2,500 supporters. Based on information received, Jempol recorded the highest turnout, with about 2,500 supporters from the contesting parties, while Kuala Pilah recorded the lowest, with about 1,000 supporters,” he told reporters here.

He said 2,373 police officers and personnel had been deployed to all nomination centres to maintain security and manage traffic.

Alzafny also advised candidates contesting the Negeri Sembilan state election to ensure their campaign activities do not touch on sensitive issues involving the 3Rs (religion, royalty and race), or contain elements of provocation, incitement or slander that could incite hatred and racial discord.

“The police hope that all contesting parties, particularly the candidates, will conduct their campaign speeches by highlighting the strengths of their respective parties without making any statements that could cause public unease,” he said.

He reminded candidates to comply with all regulations during the campaign period, including wearing helmets when riding motorcycles in villages and residential areas.

“Together with the Election Commission, we have established several monitoring teams for this election to ensure that all rules and directives applicable during the campaign period are fully complied with,” he said.

The Election Commission has set August 1 as polling day for the state election, while early voting will take place on July 28. — Bernama