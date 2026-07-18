JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — The Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) has issued a Stop-Business Notice to premises linked to the operations of Network School in Forest City after the company was found to have breached its business licence conditions and the approved use of its premises.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the enforcement action followed an investigation by the local authority, which found that the company had misused premises licensed as business offices by operating educational activities there.

“Inspections found that the company was operating from two premises. One premise held a valid office business licence, while the other was operating without an MBIP business licence, despite being owned by a Malaysian citizen.

“In addition, the company was found to have breached the permitted business category by using premises licensed as an office for classroom activities and business promotions without submitting a detailed application for approval,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook yesterday.

Following the violations, he said MBIP officially issued Stop-Business Notice IP012N260714001 against the premises operating without a valid business licence.

The MBIP also issued an Advertisement Licence Notice (6103) under Section 107(2) of the Local Government Act 1976 for displaying signboards that did not comply with licensing conditions and were inconsistent with the approved permit.

Onn Hafiz stressed that the Johor state government views the matter seriously and that MBIP will continue investigating all aspects that fall within its jurisdiction.

“If any breaches of the law, licence conditions or applicable regulations are found, further enforcement action will be taken in accordance with the relevant legal provisions,” he said.

On the status of foreign nationals associated with the school, Onn Hafiz said the matter falls entirely under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry, adding that the state government is urging the ministry to make a prompt and final decision regarding the status of the individuals involved and the school’s operations.

Earlier, social media posts alleging the existence of the Network School in Forest City went viral, claiming – without official substantiation – that it was linked to an Israeli agenda to establish a presence in Malaysia through activities associated with currency investments. — Bernama