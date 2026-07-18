KULIM, July 18 — The family of the three victims killed in the water surge phenomenon at Taman Eko Rimba Sungai Sedim here today had gathered to celebrate a child’s birthday before the tragedy struck.

Nur Atikah Abdullah, 28, her three-year-old cousin Muhammad Aariz Danial Md Radzi and Muhammad Uzair Ahmadi Hussain, 12, were among 10 family members at the recreational area when the incident occurred at about 2pm.

Nur Atikah’s younger brother, Nur Arif Shukri, 26, said the family had just finished lunch to celebrate the seventh birthday of her eldest daughter, Nur Atiya Sofiya Shazwan.

“We had just finished eating when my sister told us she had spotted a water surge. Moments later, the current became very strong. At that time, eight of us were in the water,” he told Bernama.

He said the incident happened so quickly that he only managed to pull his 12-year-old and five-year-old younger siblings close before they were separated by the strong current.

Nur Arif said members of the public rescued his two younger siblings, while he survived by clinging to a tree branch before making his way to the riverbank.

He said he saw his sister on the riverbank during the incident and believed she had reached safety, only to discover later that she had also been swept away by the current.

Earlier, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) said the victims were believed to have been picnicking and swimming at the Tree Top Walk area at the foothill of Gunung Bintang when the water surge phenomenon struck.

JBPM said Muhammad Uzair was found about one kilometre from where the family had been picnicking, while Muhammad Aariz and Nur Atikah were found about 50 metres from the location where the first victim was recovered.

The three victims were later confirmed dead, while the operation was concluded at 5.04pm after authorities confirmed that no other victims were involved. — Bernama