KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) must continue to be strengthened as an institution tasked with uplifting the dignity of settlers and their families, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said he stressed this during a courtesy call by new Felda chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir in Putrajaya yesterday.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the welfare of every generation of settlers must go hand in hand with efforts to strengthen Felda’s economic competitiveness and sustainability, including giving special attention to issues faced by the younger generation.

“I am confident that Ahmad Badri, with the responsibility entrusted to him, will be able to continue the agenda of restoring and strengthening Felda.

“In fact, the Madani Government will also continue to provide full support to ensure that this institution, which serves the people, continues to progress and remains relevant for future generations,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Badri was appointed Felda chairman effective July 15 to replace Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, whose term of service ended on June 30. — Bernama