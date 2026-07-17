GEORGE TOWN, July 15 — Penang police have rescued a 25-year-old Cameroonian woman allegedly held captive and exploited, while dismantling four call centres believed to be linked to non-existent investment scams in separate raids across Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Timur Laut yesterday.

Its chief Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng said the first operation was conducted at a premises in Jalan Utara, Berapit, Bukit Mertajam at 7pm following a report from a representative of the Cameroon community in Malaysia regarding the woman.

“Police rescued the victim and arrested a Taiwanese man believed to be her employer and the operator of the activity. A total of 29 foreigners, including nine women, were also detained after failing to produce valid travel or identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim was allegedly brought from Cambodia to Malaysia through an illegal route after being deceived by a job offer. She was also denied wages for a year, with her movements restricted and passport withheld by the syndicate.

Lim said the victim was only allowed to use her mobile phone once a day before she managed to contact her family in Cameroon for assistance.

The Taiwanese man was detained under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM), while 28 foreigners were detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. Police also seized several mobile phones and other items.

Meanwhile, Lim said a separate operation by the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division and Commercial Crime Investigation Division resulted in the arrest of 80 individuals linked to four call centres allegedly operating non-existent investment scams.

The raids were conducted at premises in Taman Pantai Batu, Tanjung Bungah; Villa Moonlight Bay, Batu Ferringhi; Taman Bukit Dumbar, Gelugor; and Jalan Sungai Kelian here.

Those detained comprised a local man and 79 foreigners from China, Vietnam and Cambodia.

“Preliminary investigations found that the premises had been operating for more than a month and were used as living quarters for syndicate workers recruited through online platforms or agents before being brought to Malaysia.

“They were offered jobs as customer service officers with salaries ranging from RM3,200 to RM5,000 a month to contact and persuade victims to join non-existent investment schemes,” he said.

Lim said police also seized mobile phones and other items believed to have been used in the scam operation following intelligence gathering and surveillance conducted over several weeks.

The cases are being investigated under Section 420 and Section 120B of the Penal Code, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

All suspects have been brought to court to obtain remand orders to assist investigations. — Bernama