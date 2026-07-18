JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — The Johor state government and local authorities (PBT) will conduct a thorough investigation into the issue involving Network School in Forest City, stressing that there will be no compromise on any violation of the law or licensing conditions.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, said firm action would be taken, including the revocation of the company’s operating licence or permit in Johor, should any violation of the law, licensing conditions or regulations be found.

“In regards to the recent issue involving Network School in Forest City, all matters relating to the entry of foreign nationals into this country fall under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry (KDN).

“However, the Johor state government and the local authorities will conduct a thorough investigation,” said Tunku Mahkota Ismail via a post on his official Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) had issued a Stop-Business Notice to premises linked to the operations of Network School in Forest City.

The action was taken after the company was found to have failed to comply with its business licence and premises usage conditions by misusing its business office to conduct educational activities.

Inspections found that the company was operating from two premises, with one holding a valid business office licence, while the other was operating without an MBIP business licence despite being owned by a Malaysian citizen.

Earlier, social media posts alleging the existence of the Network School in Forest City went viral, claiming – without official substantiation – that it was linked to an Israeli agenda to establish a presence in Malaysia through activities associated with currency investments. — Bernama