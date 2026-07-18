KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has rejected Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has become “toxic” under the Islamist party’s leadership, blaming Bersatu instead for the deepening rift within the Opposition coalition.

Speaking after accompanying PN candidates during the nomination process for the Negeri Sembilan state election today, Hadi dismissed the allegation outright.

“That is not true.

“What happened was Bersatu’s misconduct in the cooperation,” he told New Straits Times.

Hadi’s remarks came a day after Muhyiddin accused PAS of turning PN into a “toxic” coalition, alleging that component parties were increasingly being excluded from key decision-making.

The Bersatu president also said PAS had left his party “in the lurch” by failing to continue seat negotiations ahead of the Negeri Sembilan election, and claimed the party had repeatedly made unilateral decisions that undermined trust within the coalition.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu would explore forming a new political coalition with several parties after the state election, arguing the existing partnership was no longer functioning as intended.

Asked about Muhyiddin’s suggestion, Hadi said it was entirely up to Bersatu.

He added that PN was in no rush to make major political decisions and would instead focus on cooperation that brings “blessings and saves the people”.

On the understanding reached between PN and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Negeri Sembilan election, Hadi said the cooperation had received positive feedback from PAS grassroots.

He also said the party hoped to expand the arrangement beyond the state election.

“We will work towards expanding such cooperation. What is important is that our country remains safe,” he said.

Nomination for the Negeri Sembilan state election took place today ahead of polling on August 1, with early voting scheduled for July 28.