JEMPOL, July 18 — Jeram Padang is the only seat in the Jempol state constituency to witness a four-cornered contest in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, with Serting and Palong seeing three-cornered contests and Bahau set for a straight fight.

Returning officer Amino Agos Suyub announced the four-cornered contest in Jeram Padang after the nomination process at the Jempol District and Land Office Hall ended at 10am today.

The Jeram Padang state seat will see Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate G. Manivannan go up against incumbent Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir of Barisan Nasional (BN), R. Sri Sanjeevan of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Dayana Dal of Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI), the only Orang Asli candidate vying for the seat.

Manivannan, accompanied by PH Communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, was the third candidate to file his nomination papers at 9.17am, after Sri Sanjeevan and Dayana Dal submitted theirs at 9.09am and 9.12am respectively, followed by Mohd Zaidy at 9.20am.

Meanwhile, the Serting state seat is set for a three-cornered battle between PH candidate Yaacob Mahmood, incumbent Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Muhammad Noraffendy Mohd Salleh @ Affendy Salleh of Bersatu.

In Palong, incumbent Datuk Mustapha Nagoor of BN will face Muhammad Zahin Zinal Abidin of PH and Rebin Birham of Bersatu in a three-cornered contest.

The Bahau state seat will see a straight fight between incumbent Teo Kok Seong of DAP, representing PH, and Chong Fui Ming of MCA, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate.

The EC has set July 28 for early voting and Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama