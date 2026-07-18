REMBAU, July 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has reminded the party’s election machinery not to use Negeri Sembilan’s adat (traditional customs) as a campaign issue in the 16th state election, saying the institution must be protected from political disputes.

Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said the state’s adat institution should be respected and kept separate from politics to prevent unnecessary tensions during the democratic process.

“I have made it clear and reminded everyone that during the election campaign, we must not touch on adat issues.

“We should not drag adat issues into politics, especially during campaigning, as this will only complicate the situation (in the state). There is no need to use adat issues as campaign material,” he told reporters after the nomination process at Dewan Seri Rembau today.

On cooperation between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), Mohamad said both coalitions would continue their electoral understanding to maximise voter support in constituencies where BN is not contesting.

He said the arrangement was aimed at helping candidates from both coalitions secure victories across all 36 state seats.

“We are maintaining an understanding, not forming a coalition as was seen in Johor. I hope that in Negeri Sembilan we will help one another to maximise support in the constituencies being contested,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5. The Election Commission has set July 28 for early voting and Aug 1 for polling.

For the latest updates on the state polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama