JEMPOL, July 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign for the Negeri Sembilan state election will centre on maintaining administrative continuity and highlighting Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s track record in leading the state since 2018.

PH Communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the coalition would focus on Aminuddin’s leadership record and the achievements of the state administration, which he said had delivered positive economic outcomes for Negeri Sembilan.

“We can see that the performance and quality of the administration of Tok Min (Aminuddin) since helming Negeri Sembilan have shown excellent and encouraging achievements.

“They include increased zakat (tithe) collections, a surge in revenue collection for the state government and the consistent influx of foreign investments, including the construction of a new port,” he told reporters after the conclusion of the candidate nomination process for the Serting, Palong, Jeram Padang and Bahau state seats at the Jempol District and Land Office here.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said PH would rely on the administration’s record to convince voters that continuity was important in ensuring continued economic stability and prosperity.

Commenting on PH’s strategy for the four-cornered contest in Jeram Padang, Fahmi said the coalition’s candidate would focus on employment opportunities, an issue frequently raised by young voters in the constituency.

He expressed confidence that PH candidate G. Manivannan could engage with the local community and offer new hope through the various economic opportunities being implemented and planned across the state.

Manivannan, a lawyer and political secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will face incumbent Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir of Barisan Nasional (BN), R. Sri Sanjeevan of Bersatu and Dayana Dal of Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (Asli), the sole Orang Asli candidate.

Fahmi also reminded all candidates, party machinery and media practitioners to use the two-week campaign period responsibly and maintain harmony.

“As the Communications Minister, I hope all parties, particularly netizens, can campaign in a healthy manner. Avoid touching on sensitive matters involving the 3Rs (Religion, Race, Rulers) and spreading slander or fake news,” he said.

Fahmi said he would also monitor the welfare of media practitioners throughout the state election campaign.

The nomination process for the four state seats under the Jempol parliamentary constituency – Serting, Jeram Padang, Bahau and Palong – proceeded smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported.

Serting and Palong will see three-cornered contests, while Bahau will feature a straight fight between PH’s incumbent Teo Kok Seong of DAP and BN’s Chong Fui Ming of MCA.

In Serting, PH candidate Yaacob Mahmood will face incumbent Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Bersatu’s Muhammad Noraffendy Mohd Salleh @ Affendy Salleh.

In Palong, BN incumbent Datuk Mustapha Nagoor will be challenged by PH’s Muhammad Zahin Zinal Abidin and Bersatu’s Rebin Birham.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 28 for early voting and Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama