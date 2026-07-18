REMBAU, July 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accompanied his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, to the nomination centre for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umnopresident, arrived with Mohamad at 8.40am at the Dewan Seri Rembau nomination centre, where Mohamad submitted his nomination papers to defend the Rantau state seat, which he has held since 2004.

All eight nomination centres for the Negeri Sembilan state election opened simultaneously at 9am and closed an hour later.

In Port Dickson, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir accompanied Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, who is contesting the Linggi state seat, while Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Ghani accompanied Suhaimizan Bizar, who is contesting the Gemencheh state seat in Tampin parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki accompanied three BN candidates – Datuk Mustapha Nagoor, Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir and Chong Fui Ming – who are contesting the Palong, Jeram Padang and Bahau state seats, respectively, in Jempol parliamentary constituency.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang accompanied the party’s candidate, Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa, who is contesting the Serting state seat, while Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) president Rashid Ka accompanied the party’s candidate, Dayana Dal, who is contesting the Jeram Padang state seat in Jempol.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election, with early voting scheduled for July 28.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was officially dissolved on June 5 after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama