SEREMBAN, July 18 — Nilai assemblyman and DAP national vice-chairman J. Arul Kumar faces a tough challenge in a five-cornered contest in the upcoming 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

The Nilai seat has drawn a crowded field, with incumbent Arul Kumar of Pakatan Harapan (PH) up against Zamani Ibrahim (Berjasa), Datuk Lai Chien Kong (Barisan Nasional), Datuk V. Saravana Kumar (Bersatu) and independent candidate Omar Mohd Isa.

The final list of candidates was announced by election returning officer Datuk Masri Baharuddin at the nomination centre in Wisma Bandaraya Seremban, shortly after the 10am nomination deadline.

Over in the Sikamat state seat, Nor Azman Mohamad, who serves as political secretary to the Menteri Besar, will carry PH’s flag in a three-way contest against Datuk Razali Abu Samah (Perikatan Nasional) and Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz (Bersatu).

The seat also initially attracted an independent candidate, Bujang Abu, but he withdrew from the race at the last minute.

Over in the Lenggeng seat, PH candidate Zarinna Abu Zarin will take on incumbent Datuk Mohd Asna Amin from BN, alongside Bersatu’s Zool Amali Hussin.

Meanwhile, Lobak is shaping up to be a straight one-on-one showdown between incumbent Chew Seh Yong (PH) and PN challenger Dr P. Kumar.

The Temiang seat, on the other hand, is set for a three-cornered tussle featuring PH’s Ho Weng Wah, political secretary to the Transport Minister, against Datuk Leaw Kok Chan (BN) and Fazly Hamid (Bersatu).

Over in Ampangan, it’s another three-way battle, with Yayasan Negeri Sembilan director Muhammad Nazri Kassim (PH) squaring off against Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Malek (PN) and Noor’azah Harun (Bersatu).

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly, which has 36 seats, was dissolved on June 5.

The Election Commission has set July 28 for early voting, with polling day scheduled for Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama