JELEBU, July 18 — There will be three-cornered fights for the Pertang, Klawang and Sungai Lui state seats in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

Jelebu Parliamentary returning officer Abdul Rahim A Aziz announced this at Dewan Besar Kuala Klawang here after the nomination process concluded at 10am.

For the Pertang state seat, incumbent Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias of Barisan Nasional (BN) will be challenged by Mohd Umry Abdul Khois of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Mohd Faizal Fadli Mohd Idrus of Bersatu.

At the previous state election, Jalaluddin polled 5,634 votes to defeat Amirudin Hasan of Perikatan Nasional (PN) by a 2,844-vote majority.

All eyes will also be on the Sungai Lui seat, which will see a three-cornered fight involving former schoolmates Datuk Mohd Razi Mohd Ali (BN), Zainal Fikri Abd Kadir (PH) and Mazrulhisham Abd Mansor (Bersatu).

The Klawang state seat will also witness a three-cornered fight involving incumbent Datuk Bakri Sawir (PH), Muhammad Adib Musa (Bersatu) and Danni Rais (PN).

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 28 for early voting and Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama