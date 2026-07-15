KOTA BHARU, July 15 — The Kelantan state government will intensify monitoring and inspection of food premises in the state if there are doubts regarding compliance with halal requirements, following allegations that recently went viral on social media.

State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud said the state government is also conducting preliminary investigations to obtain more information regarding the allegations before taking any further action.

He said enforcement falls under the jurisdiction of the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department, and his office will liaise with the department to coordinate investigations.

“If such incidents occur, we will carry out more frequent monitoring and inspections because we do not want this to become widespread in the state,” he told reporters after attending the Halal certification presentation ceremony here today.

Mohd Asri said so far, the state government has not received any official reports regarding the allegations, adding that any complaints received will be investigated by the authorities in accordance with procedures.

At the same time, he reminded food premise operators not to neglect shariah compliance in pursuit of profit, as this could undermine the confidence of Muslim consumers, and urged the public to be more mindful of the halal status of premises they frequent.

He also encouraged operators to apply for Malaysia’s Halal Certification, adding that the government aims to process applications within 30 days, depending on the readiness of the premise and compliance with the stipulated guidelines.

Earlier, a disclosure by a Facebook user regarding the halal certification status of several food premises owned by non-Muslim operators and frequented by Muslim customers drew public attention on social media and triggered various reactions. — Bernama