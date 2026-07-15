KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has yet to be briefed on the internal issues surrounding the withdrawal of four Melaka DAP state assemblymen from the state government.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the coalition’s top leadership would take follow-up action on the matter soon.

“They will follow up soon,” he told reporters here today.

He was responding to a question on whether he had received any briefing from the relevant parties to discuss the issue.

Yesterday, four Melaka DAP state assemblymen announced their immediate withdrawal from the Melaka state government after the State Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the state constitution allowing for the appointment of nominated assemblymen.

They are Allex Seah Shoo Chin (PH-Kesidang), Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana), Leng Chau Yen (PH-Banda Hilir) and Kerk Chee Yee (PH-Ayer Keroh).

On the same day, the Prime Minister urged Melaka DAP to postpone its decision to withdraw from the Melaka state government so that it could focus on development and the well-being of the people. — Bernama