PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — The proposal to implement the Syariah Judges’ Remuneration Act is in its final stage, with the relevant documents prepared and being finalised before being submitted for further action, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He said a study on the matter was being conducted by the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM) together with relevant agencies, and involved engagement sessions with stakeholders.

“Yes, it is being finalised, but it requires a thorough study as it involves financial implications and other aspects. So, we hope it can be expedited.

“In general, the documents have already been prepared, but we need to refine them further as we still need to obtain more feedback,” he told reporters after opening the second Malaysia Syariah Prosecutors Conference (PePSSM) 2026 here today.

On July 15, 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government was committed to expediting the proposed implementation of the act to elevate the status of Syariah Court judges in the country.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said the details of the proposal to establish the Syariah Prosecution Department (JPSM) were being refined at the policy level before being presented to the Cabinet.

He said the relevant document had entered the final phase and further feedback from the parties involved was still required before it could be tabled.

He added that engagement sessions and discussions with state governments on the proposal had been conducted successfully to ensure the views of all parties were taken into account.

“We always take into consideration the views of the states on this matter. This is a collective effort, not an effort solely by JKSM,” he said. — Bernama