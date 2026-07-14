PORT DICKSON, July 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Melaka DAP to postpone its decision to withdraw from the state government administration so that the focus can remain on development and the people’s welfare.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the matter had been discussed with DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, expressing hope that negotiations would continue to reach the best possible solution.

“I’ve already raised the matter and spoken to minister Loke (DAP secretary-general), Melaka DAP and the Chief Minister, asking them to negotiate first... postpone it for the time being so that we can continue working with the state government until the election,” he told reporters after officiating the AI-powered Midport Smart Container Terminal project here today.

Anwar said differences of opinion among component parties in a ruling coalition were normal, but should not derail the development agenda or efforts to safeguard the people’s welfare.

“Even if there are two or three issues that we disagree on, that’s all right. There are many matters on which we do not see eye to eye now, but when it comes to policies for economic growth and the people’s well-being, we move forward together.

“So, I hope they will reconsider (and postpone the decision),” he said.

He said the move was important to ensure the state government could continue carrying out its duties and responsibilities smoothly until the election.

Melaka DAP today announced its immediate withdrawal from the state government after the Melaka State Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the State Constitution to allow for the appointment of nominated assemblymen.

Melaka DAP chairman Khoo Poay Tiong said the decision was in line with the party’s stand in opposing the bill, which it claimed was contrary to the principles of democracy and elections. — Bernama