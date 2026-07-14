KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The implementation of the Work From Home (WFH) initiative for civil servants since mid-April has saved the government RM7,309,084 in petrol subsidy expenditure as of today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

He said the cost-saving measure through the initiative also resulted in a reduction of 4,046,448 litres of fuel consumption over the three months since it was introduced nationwide, and a cumulative total of 659,000 civil servants have benefited from the initiative.

Following the initiative’s success, the government has agreed to refine the policy by introducing Hybrid Working Day (HWD) beginning August 1, while maintaining the objectives of reducing fuel subsidy expenditure and sustaining productivity, he added.

“Under the HWD policy, a clear flexibility formula has been established whereby civil servants are required to work in the office for three days and work remotely from home or an alternative location for two days each week,” he told reporters after officiating the UNGGUL Certification Presentation Ceremony for the Integrity and Governance Management System (SPINE) and the Malaysia Institute of Integrity (IIM) Appreciation Ceremony here today.

He stressed that the HWD flexibility would not apply to working days adjacent to weekend holidays, to prevent civil servants from taking advantage of the arrangement to create extended weekends.

“For example, if a civil servant is off on Saturday and Sunday, they will not be allowed to choose Monday and Friday as their hybrid working days,” he said.

In a separate development, Shamsul Azri, who is also Malaysia Institute of Integrity chairman, said that 37 public sector organisations, comprising various ministries and government agencies, have so far received the UNGGUL SPINE Certification.

He said the award recognises the strong commitment of these organisations to strengthening the culture of integrity, good governance, and anti-corruption practices across their departments. — Bernama