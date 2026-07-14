KUALA SELANGOR, July 14 — Selangor Food Valley (SFV) has produced more than 10 tonnes of various fruits and agricultural produce so far this year as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s food security.

Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi said the output comprised various fruits, including durian and rambutan, as well as corn, with total production expected to continue increasing until the end of the year.

He said SFV does not set production targets for individual commodities but instead focuses on maximising the use of its entire 1,000-hectare site.

“Throughout last year, SFV recorded revenue of RM7 million from agricultural activities, agrotourism and entrepreneur participation, in addition to recording a profit of RM1.5 million,” he told a media conference after the Fam Trip @ Selangor Fruit Valley programme in Bestari Jaya today.

He said the success also prompted the state government to mandate PKPS to spearhead the food security agenda through Sel Agro Solution.

He said one of the main initiatives being implemented is the development of the Selangor Food Warehouse, which is capable of supplying food for three months in the event of disruptions caused by disasters or crises.

“If any disaster occurs or food supplies from overseas are disrupted, the people of Selangor will have enough food supplies for up to three months,” he said.

Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi speaks at a media briefing at Selangor Fruit Valley in Bestari Jaya on July 14, 2026. PKPS said the agro hub has produced more than 10 tonnes of fruits and crops this year as the state steps up efforts to strengthen food security. — Bernama pic

Commenting on rare fruit species, Mohamad Khairil said PKPS is developing about five acres (2.02 hectares) of land planted with species such as sentul, rambai, kundang, keranji, cermai belanda and belimbing buluh as part of research and conservation efforts.

He added that the project is also being carried out in collaboration with the Forestry Department to study the suitability of cultivating rare fruit species in forest areas previously affected by encroachment, while exploring niche market opportunities for local fruits.

“These rare species are difficult to cultivate and serve a niche market, but through the Agriculture Centre of Excellence (ACE), we are continuing research to expand their cultivation on a larger scale, thus helping address the issue of previously encroached areas within forest reserves,” he said.

In an effort to strengthen the agrotourism sector, he said PKPS also plans to develop a glamping site by the SFV lake, which is expected to be completed by mid-2027, subject to planning approval from the local authorities.

He said a Vanilla Cafe, featuring products developed through ACE research, is expected to open by October, providing another attraction for visitors to SFV.

He said the new developments complement PKPS’ efforts to position SFV not only as a food production hub but also as an agrotourism destination capable of attracting more local and international visitors. — Bernama