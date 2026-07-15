KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A total of 2,688 manufacturing investment projects worth RM318.5 billion approved between 2023 and March 2026 have been realised, creating 210,546 new jobs, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said today.

Johari said that, under the definitions adopted by the ministry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), a manufacturing investment is considered realised once the project has commenced operations, begun installing machinery, or started constructing or leasing factories, buildings or warehouses.

“Projects approved generally take between 18 and 24 months to be implemented, depending on their complexity and scale, as well as prevailing economic conditions,” he said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

Johari was responding to Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee on the progress of domestic and foreign investments approved since 2023, including the value of investments realised, actual jobs created compared with initial projections, and performance by state.

Of the realised investments, he explained that domestic investment (DI) totalled RM63.3 billion or 19.9 per cent, while foreign investment (FI) amounted to RM255.2 billion or 80.1 per cent.

Johari said Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Johor and Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest value of realised manufacturing investments, accounting for 84.3 per cent of the total realised investments during the period.

He also said that between 2023 and March 2026, Malaysia approved 3,847 manufacturing investment projects worth RM427.9 billion, which are expected to create 302,058 new jobs.

Of the approved investments, RM93.9 billion or 21.9 per cent came from domestic sources, while RM334 billion or 78.1 per cent comprised FI.

The same five states, Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, accounted for 81 per cent of all approved manufacturing investments, reflecting the strength of their industrial ecosystems and existing infrastructure.

“The Madani government, through Miti and Mida, remains committed to ensuring that approved investments are realised at a high rate and within a reasonable timeframe, thereby generating economic spillover effects, including business opportunities and the creation of highly skilled jobs for Malaysians,” Johari said.