KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A senior citizen pleaded not guilty in the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of dangerous driving that caused the death of a motorcyclist last May.

Fong Heng Leong, 72, was charged with driving a Proton X70 dangerously, resulting in the death of Azim Haikal Noor Aziddin, 22, at Jalan 17/21 Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 1.42pm on May 5th.

The charge was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987, which carries a prison sentence of not less than five years and a maximum of 10 years, as well as a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not exceeding RM50,000, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nur Natasya Mohtarudin allowed the accused bail at RM10,000 with one surety. Additionally, his driving licence is suspended until the completion of the case, and September 21 has been set for case mention.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Sadiah Fasihah Che Yusoff, while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh.

Last May, the media reported that a motorcyclist died after colliding with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by an elderly man in his 70s who had lost control of the vehicle in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said that initial investigations revealed the grey Proton X70 lost control before veering into the opposite lane and crashing into the victim's motorcycle.

He added that the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the SUV driver escaped unhurt. — Bernama