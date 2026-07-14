KLANG, July 14 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today granted an audience to Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Istana Alam Shah in conjunction with the president’s state visit to Malaysia.

Tharman, who arrived at the palace at 11 am, was received by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

Also present was Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim, who is serving as minister-in-attendance for the visit.

The audience, which lasted about one-and-a-half hours, concluded at 12.40 pm before Tharman departed the palace.

The Singapore president is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia from July 13 to 15 at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit reciprocates Sultan Ibrahim’s state visit to Singapore on May 6 and 7, 2024.

Singapore remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner globally and its largest trading partner among Asean member states.

Meanwhile, according to a Facebook post by the Royal Office, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tharman also discussed various issues related to the economy as well as the development of Selangor and Singapore during the audience.

“Among the matters that particularly interested His Royal Highness were the effectiveness of Singapore’s urban flood mitigation technology, as well as the country’s river cleaning methods and sustainable environmental development practices.

“His Royal Highness wants the Selangor state government to study and adapt Singapore’s development model and technologies to address flooding issues in the state,” the post said. — Bernama