KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — The Coroner’s Court here was told that the 76th witness in the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir is not registered as a child clinical psychology specialist under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016.

Dr. Noor Aishah Rosli, 51, is registered only with the Malaysian Board of Counsellors and relied on her academic and clinical qualifications in child clinical psychology to prepare Zara Qairina’s psychological autopsy report.

Inquest Conducting Officer Nahra Dollah said there was no evidence to date proving that the witness is registered as a child clinical psychology specialist, but only as a registered counsellor.

She also stressed that any individual using the title of child clinical psychology specialist must be registered under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016, and said this was an important issue in the inquest proceedings.

Giving evidence for the second day, Noor Aishah acknowledged before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan that she was not registered under the Act, but instead practises under her registration with the Board of Counsellors and holds a clinical psychology practice licence from the United States.

She further informed the court that under the Board of Counsellors, members are allowed to practise, and their statements and assessments concerning children and adolescents are accepted for use in court.

Nahra: “To date, we have no evidence that you are a registered child clinical psychology specialist. Can you confirm that you are not a child psychology specialist registered under this Act?”

Noor Aishah: “I am not registered under that Act, but I practise under my registration with the Board of Counsellors.”

Nahra, however, explained that it is an offence to use the title of child clinical psychologist without being registered under the Act.

Lawyer Shahlan Jufri, representing Zara Qairina’s mother, then objected to Nahra’s questions to Noor Aishah, arguing that the witness was not in a position to answer matters relating to the law.

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, 2025, one day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel at about 4am. — Bernama