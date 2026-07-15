PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — The government has allocated RM12.54 million to 627 Hindu temples approved under the Dharma Madani programme between January and July this year, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said.

The first phase of the programme, he said, saw 162 Hindu temples receive RM3.24 million in funding on Jan 27, and a further 297 temples benefited under the second phase, with RM5.94 million disbursed on April 28.

“Today, we are taking another step forward with the third phase, under which 168 Hindu temples have been approved to receive a total allocation of RM3.36 million.

“Through this initiative, temples can continue serving as community centres by organising religious classes, personal development camps and various community empowerment programmes.”

Ramanan said this in his speech read out by Human Resources Ministry deputy secretary-general (Operations) Sutekno Ahmad Belon at the Celik Madani 2026 Programme (Series 2) and Dharma MADANI Programme (Series 3) here today.

Ramanan said the Madani Government, through the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA), is also strengthening educational support for the Indian community through the Early Education Subsidy Assistance Programme (Celik MADANI 2026), with an allocation of RM10 million.

For 2026, 162 kindergartens have been approved to participate in the programme, receiving a total allocation of RM8.87 million.

“A total of 3,612 children from B40 Indian families will benefit directly, with each child receiving a subsidy of up to RM230. It may not seem like a large amount to some people, but it makes a meaningful difference to B40 families with two or three children,” he said.

Since 2023, MITRA has introduced several initiatives for the community, including the Kalvi Madani programme and a dialysis subsidy assistance scheme, in addition to the Dharma Madani programme.

“There are those who claim the Madani government has done nothing for the Indian community, that no funding has been channelled and that MITRA is inactive.

“Today, I am sharing these facts not to boast, but to ensure that facts prevail over misinformation,” he said.

At the event, 120 temple representatives and 117 kindergarten operators from states outside the Southern Zone received approval letters and signed funding agreements involving a combined allocation of RM12.23 million. — Bernama