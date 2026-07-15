SEREMBAN, July 15 — The Election Commission (EC) has advised prospective candidates intending to contest the Negeri Sembilan state election to complete their nomination forms and have them checked by the Returning Officer’s Office or the Negeri Sembilan State Election Office before nomination day this Saturday.

In a statement today, EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus also advised prospective candidates to pay their election deposits early and bring the payment receipt on nomination day as proof of payment.

“Prospective candidates representing political parties must also submit a letter of authorisation to use their party’s symbol when filing their nomination papers,” he said.

He said nomination papers may be submitted to the Returning Officer at the state’s eight nomination centres from 9 am to 10 am by the candidate, proposer and seconder, or by any two of them, or by any one of them.

Khairul Shahril said candidates who have paid the election campaign material deposit are subject to the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5) and the by-laws of the respective local authorities.

“The EC calls on all prospective candidates and political parties involved to comply with all laws, regulations, codes of conduct and directives issued by the EC, local authorities and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure the nomination process proceeds smoothly,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly, which has 36 seats, was officially dissolved on June 5 after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The EC has fixed Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan election, with nomination day set for this Saturday (July 18) and early voting on July 28. — Bernama