SHAH ALAM, July 15 — The Selangor state government has identified Taman Medan as the main site for the construction of a new hospital in an effort to strengthen public health infrastructure and improve access to medical services for residents in high-density areas.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government is currently in the process of finalising the land acquisition for the project, with the purchase cost being negotiated involving two identified locations.

“We have already identified the site and will soon carry out the land acquisition process, with costs currently being negotiated at two selected locations. However, we will start with the most accessible site, which is around Taman Medan, as it is located in a densely populated area.

“This development is expected to greatly benefit the residents of Puchong, Jalan Klang Lama, and the Subang area by providing better access to medical services,” he said at a press conference after launching the Ambulans Kita Selangor (AKS) Phase 2 initiative, at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building (SSAAS) here today.

Also present were the Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San, and State Public Health and the Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

Amirudin said that the construction of the new hospital is one of the strategic initiatives of the state government to ensure that public health facilities can meet the increasing needs of the population, especially in densely populated areas.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also confirmed the Petaling Jaya Selatan (PJS) area as the most strategic location for the construction of a new hospital compared to the alternative site in SS8, Kelana Jaya.

He said that all matters related to the design and development of the hospital will be fully managed by the MOH using the existing allocation.

“All design and development matters will be fully managed by the Health Ministry using the existing budget and costs, and it will be expedited as the location has already been recognised as the most suitable first choice to meet the residents’ needs,” he shared.

In another development, Amirudin said the state government is giving serious attention to mental health issues, which have now become one of the main agendas in strengthening the public health system.

According to him, the state government is working closely with the MOH and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to address the issue comprehensively, including efforts to curb social problems and crimes stemming from mental health disturbances.

“We are currently reviewing the latest audit report to take follow-up steps to address mental health issues that also contribute to bullying and unwanted criminal actions as seen recently.

“We are waiting for a support paper from the MOE, while the MOH is ready to assist with the existing network to raise public awareness,” he said.

Regarding the AKS Phase 2 Programme, Amirudin said the strategic initiative with St. John Ambulance sees the expansion of services more comprehensively covering a network of hospitals and 86 government health clinics in all districts.

“This second phase is a continuation of the pilot implementation in the three previous districts, namely Petaling, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor, and now we are expanding its coverage to the entire state,” he said, adding that the programme, which costs around RM1 million, aims to alleviate the financial burden of low- and middle-income groups who need medical transportation assistance. — Bernama