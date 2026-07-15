MELAKA, July 15 — The administration of the Melaka government will continue as usual even though the DAP has withdrawn from the state government and relinquished all positions in the administration, said Chief Minister (CM) Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that the administration, development, and delivery of services to the people would not be affected following that decision.

Ab Rauf assured the people, civil servants, business community, and investors that the state government will continue to function as usual and work more systematically to fulfil the people’s trust.

He said the state government would not prolong the polemic or question any party’s right to make decisions based on their own principles.

“We may no longer be together in the state government administration, but we do not need to become enemies in our efforts to defend the interests of the people of Melaka,” he said at a press conference at the Seri Negeri Complex, Ayer Keroh, today.

He expressed his appreciation to the DAP representatives for their cooperation throughout their time governing the state together.

The CM said the state government will continue to maintain good relations with the federal government for the sake of the state.

Commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for negotiations to be held, he said the DAP’s decision was finalised when the resignation letter was submitted immediately after the party’s press conference yesterday, thus making further negotiations impossible.

Ab Rauf said the vacant exco position will not be filled for the time being, instead, the duties will be temporarily assumed by the existing administrative members.

Yesterday, four DAP Melaka state assemblymen announced their immediate resignations from the state government after the State Legislative Assembly approved an amendment to the state constitution to allow the appointment of assemblymen by appointment.

They are Allex Seah Shoo Chin (PH-Kesidang), Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana), Leng Chau Yen (PH-Banda Hilir) and Kerk Chee Yee (PH-Ayer Keroh). The Prime Minister on the same day requested the Melaka DAP to postpone the decision to focus on the development and welfare of the people. — Bernama