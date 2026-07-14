PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will represent the Malaysian government in paying final respects to the late Father Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, from July 13 to 14.

The Foreign Ministry said Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive condolences from foreign heads of state, members of the ruling family, dignitaries and citizens at Lusail Palace from July 13 to 15.

“Malaysia is profoundly saddened by this loss and stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of the State of Qatar during this period of mourning,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Following the passing of the late Father Amir, Qatar announced four days of official mourning throughout the country, beginning on Sunday (July 12).

All ministries, government entities and public institutions in Qatar will be closed during this period. — Bernama