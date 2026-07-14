KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — YouTuber and local football critic Azizurrahman Zakaria has reprotedly said he had no enemies and could not explain why two men assaulted him at a petrol station in Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

According to Berita Harian, Azizurrahman, better known as Joe Zakaria, said he did not suspect anyone or know whether the attack on Saturday was linked to his commentary on Malaysian football.

“I have no hostility towards anyone. I do not owe money to loan sharks, disturb anyone’s wife or have any road-rage problems,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said he had lodged a police report and would leave the investigation to the authorities.

Recounting the incident, Azizurrahman said he was inflating his car tyres when two men suddenly approached and repeatedly kicked him in the head and punched him.

He said a member of the public attempted to intervene, while one of the attackers recorded the incident and accused him of stealing before both men left.

Azizurrahman reportedly suffered a fractured eye socket as well as injuries to his arms and legs, while swelling in his jaw continued to make speaking difficult.

He said his condition was improving.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said police received information about the incident at 7.56pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspects arrived on a Yamaha LC motorcycle before repeatedly assaulting and recording the victim.

Shamsudin said police were working to identify and locate the suspects, while the motive remained under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.