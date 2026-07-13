ALOR SETAR, July 13 — The Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) today denied claims that a premise on Jalan Langgar was operated by foreigners, as alleged in a video that went viral on social media recently.

Alor Setar Mayor Datuk Abdul Gafar Yahya said following the allegation, an inspection was carried out on July 9 by the MBAS Disease Control, Health Promotion and Environmental Health Inspectorate Division, Licensing Division and Enforcement Division, together with the Kota Setar District Health Office (PKD).

“During the inspection, the workers at the premise as well as those manning the front counter were Malaysian citizens. Therefore, the Kota Setar PKD did not take any action against the premise as there was no violation or offence under its jurisdiction.

“Checks also found that the premise has a valid business licence issued by MBAS,” he said in a statement today.

He said the only offence identified by the council was the placement of business goods in front of the premise by the owner without obtaining a permit from MBAS.

“The offence falls under Paragraph 25(2) of the Food Establishment Licensing By-Laws (MPKS) 1989, which prohibits the placement of business goods on the pavement without a permit.

“MBAS remains committed to carrying out inspections and enforcement fairly and in accordance with the provisions of the law. The public is advised not to spread unverified information and to always obtain information from official sources,” he said.

Earlier, a video went viral showing a grocery shop in the city centre that was allegedly operated by members of the Rohingya ethnic group.

The person in the video had called on MBAS to provide an explanation, claiming that the council had failed to take action on the matter. — Bernama