KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The driver of a Proton X70 who fatally struck a motorcyclist in a crash along Jalan 17/21 on May 5 will be charged in court today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the suspect, who is in his 70s, is expected to be charged at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, according to Berita Harian.

“Yes, he will be charged tomorrow morning (today),” he said briefly when commenting on the case last night.

The media had previously reported that a local motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in the crash, which occurred at about 1.45pm.

Shamsudin said preliminary investigations found that the driver lost control of the vehicle before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with the motorcycle.

The suspect, who was released on police bail due to health reasons while investigations were being completed, will now face charges.