GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — Penang is stepping up efforts to attract more international film and television productions after Netflix’s upcoming Hollywood film The Big Fix, starring Mark Wahlberg, selected the state as one of its filming locations.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the production marked another milestone in Penang’s efforts to establish itself as a preferred destination for international filmmakers while strengthening its tourism and creative economy.

Wong said he recently visited the film set at the Penang City Stadium, where he met members of the production team, including producer Bennett Walsh, Biscuit Films producer Bill Donovan and Malaysia location manager Guy Sahibjahn.

"The decision by a major Netflix production starring Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg to film in Penang is another significant milestone for the state's tourism and creative economy," he said in a statement today.

Wahlberg is known for films such as The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Lone Survivor and the Transformers franchise.

Filming has taken place over the past three days at several locations on Penang Island, including the Jawi Peranakan Mansion, Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion, also known as The Blue Mansion, Lorong Ikan in George Town, the Penang City Stadium and Padang Brown in Datuk Keramat.

As The Big Fix centres on the world of football, Wong said filming was also being carried out at stadiums in Penang and Kuala Lumpur, with more locations across Penang scheduled for the coming week.

The production is supported under the Film in Malaysia Incentive programme and endorsed by Wong’s office and the Penang Island City Council.

Wong said his office had worked closely with Penang Global Tourism, the city council, the production team and relevant government agencies to facilitate the filming.

He said international productions generated economic spillover for local businesses, hotels, transport providers and the creative industry while promoting Penang as a film tourism destination to global audiences.

"Earlier this year, Penang also served as a filming location for Sandiwara, starring Academy Award-winning Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh," he said.

"Together, these productions reflect growing international confidence in Penang's filming ecosystem and the state government's commitment to growing the tourism and creative economy," he added.

Wong said the state government, together with Penang Global Tourism and industry partners, would continue working to attract international productions that create economic value, develop local creative talent and showcase Penang to the world.

Penang has long been a popular filming destination, with its heritage architecture, multicultural streetscapes and colonial-era buildings used to portray locations across Asia in numerous international productions.

1. Anna and the King (1999), starring Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-fat, which used locations including the City /hall and other heritage buildings.

2. Indochine (1992), the Oscar-winning French drama starring Catherine Deneuve, which transformed the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion into a colonial Vietnamese residence.

3. Lust, Caution (2007), Ang Lee's espionage thriller, which used George Town's preserved streetscapes to recreate wartime Shanghai.

4. Crazy Rich Asians (2018), the famous, climactic mahjong scene between the characters of Michelle Yeoh and Constance Wu was filmed at Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion.

5. Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), starring Jason Statham, which included some scenes filmed in Penang.

6. Indian Summers (2015–2016), the British television drama that used Penang's colonial streets to portray 1930s India.

7. The Little Nyonya (2008), the acclaimed Singapore television series, which filmed parts of its Peranakan story in George Town.

8. You Mean the World to Me (2017), director Saw Teong Hin's semi-autobiographical drama and the first feature film made entirely in Penang Hokkien, set against the backdrop of 1970s George Town.

9. Road to Dawn (2007), a historical biopic about Dr. Sun Yat-sen that was filmed entirely on location in Penang.

10. Ice Kachang Puppy Love (2010), a nostalgic, coming-of-age Malaysian-Taiwanese romance film shot in various towns across Penang.