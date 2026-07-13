KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card is not a citizenship document and does not grant immunity from Malaysian laws, says Economy Minister Datuk Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said individuals who commited offences would still be investigated and dealt with in accordance with existing laws.

“The government wishes to clarify that the UNHCR card is not a citizenship document and does not provide immunity from Malaysian laws. Any individual who commits an offence will still be investigated, and action will be taken,” he said during the Global Supply Crisis Briefing, which was streamed live on the Ministry of Economy's Facebook page today.

Akmal Nasrullah said the matter was presented by the Home Ministry (KDN) at today's National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting following public concerns over refugee management, particularly issues relating to documentation, human trafficking syndicates and their impact on the safety of local communities.

He said KDN, through the Immigration Department, was implementing the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) Programme, which included biometric registration, screening, control and enforcement.

“Integrated operations to combat smuggling, human trafficking, document abuse and illegal entry through unauthorised routes will be intensified.

“Data analytics and monitoring technology will be utilised to identify risks and support enforcement action,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said RM1.2 billion had been allocated across several agencies for projects related to border control and security.

He said the expansion of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency’s operations was also being expedited to streamline border management and enforcement.

Apart from domestic and border security issues, food security and the resilience of the manufacturing sector in facing global supply chain pressures were also among the key issues discussed at the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Parliament building. — Bernama