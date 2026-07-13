KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Putrajaya has proposed seven sweeping changes to a key reform Bill that it said would entirely isolate its top public prosecutor from executive and political influence, with Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said saying she hopes to have it tabled in Parliament’s Lower House this week.

One of the major proposal is placing the power to appoint future public prosecutors on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will act strictly on the independent advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (SPKP) without the involvement of the prime minister or the Cabinet.

Parliament will also be empowered to vet candidates and provide direct input before the appointment is finalised.

Azalina said in a statement the seven new safeguards underscores the Anwar government’s to reform.

“This is clear evidence of the Madani Government’s firm commitment to strengthening the rule of law, institutional independence, and public confidence in the nation’s justice system,” she said.

“It marks another significant step toward realizing the institutional reform agenda in a responsible, inclusive, and constitutional manner.”

The Parliamentary Special Select Committee’s (JKPK) report on the Federal Constitution Amendment Regarding the Separation of the Roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor is expected be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow first before.

Azalina’s office said whether or not the revised Bill can be tabled this week itself will hinge on the Lower House approving the report.

Other safeguards in the revised Bill is a formal Prosecutors’ Code of Ethics and empowering Parliament with the explicit constitutional authority to enact further enabling legislation to strengthen the institution over time.

The PSC convened seven times after the Bill was pushed back following protests from both government and opposition lawmakers, who said they were concerned that the draft appeared to have retain the PM’s influence over the appointment process.

The planned changes are part of a broader legislative reform to officially separate the dual roles of the Attorney General — who will remain the government’s chief legal adviser — and the Public Prosecutor, who will hold independent criminal prosecutorial powers.

The major constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia’s lower house of parliament, to pass into law.