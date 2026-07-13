SEPANG, July 13 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has launched an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct and abuse of power involving one of its officers stationed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2.

AKPS KLIA Entry Point commander Mohd Safrie Zakaria said its KLIA Integrity Division launched the investigation immediately after the agency became aware of a viral Threads post claiming that an officer received RM100 through a QR code payment made to the officer’s personal bank account last Saturday.

“A comprehensive and detailed internal investigation was immediately initiated by the AKPS KLIA Integrity Division to establish the facts and ensure transparency throughout the investigation process.

“The officer linked to the allegation has been summoned by the AKPS KLIA top management to provide a statement to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today, adding that the Threads account owner, @brayenngabriel, was contacted at about 11am yesterday to obtain further information but they received no response as of 4pm today.

He stressed that AKPS would not compromise with any officer or personnel found to have breached integrity principles, abused their authority or failed to comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures.

“If the investigation confirms that misconduct has occurred, firm disciplinary and legal action will be taken without any compromise,” he said.

Those with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation, he added. — Bernama