BALING, July 14 — Unarmed combat, known locally as Tempur Tanpa Senjata (TTS), serves as the primary self-defence shield for all military personnel.

Commander of the Army Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK), Col. Nordin Abu, said TTS is among the training modules that every personnel must undergo to prepare for any life-threatening situations.

“TTS is essentially the self-defence foundation for every soldier. Beyond relying on weapons, personnel must first master unarmed combat techniques.

Commander of the Army Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK), Col. Nordin Abu said that TTS is a core military training module that builds combat confidence, enabling soldiers to neutralise opponents without using weapons. — Bernama pic

“It takes nearly a year for us to train each personnel and equip them with the necessary defensive techniques and tactics,” he said after the Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/2026, held at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah University (UniSHAMS) in Kuala Ketil.

Nordin added that TTS is a core military training module that builds combat confidence, enabling soldiers to neutralise opponents without using weapons.

“In commando training, we call it Armed Combat, but the training differs from TTS. It’s more about self-defence and neutralising the enemy, two in one.

Commander of the Army Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK), Col. Nordin Abu, answers questions from the media after the closing ceremony of the Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/26 at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah University (UniSHAMS) in Kuala Ketil recently. — Bernama pic

“TTS, on the other hand, is focused purely on defending oneself against threats. It’s a fundamental skill that everyone should have a basic grasp of,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nordin said approximately 50,000 visitors turned up for the Army with the People five-day programme, which began on July 7, held in conjunction with the closing of the Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/26.

“This programme brings the army closer to the people, while also attracting younger generations to join the military,” he said.

The Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) programme showcased a wide range of military assets, a Prisoner of War Rescue Demonstration, Parachute Handling Skills, Special Forces Combat, Sniper drills, Insertion and Extraction techniques, and waterborne combat operation skills. — Bernama pic

“UniSHAMS was chosen as the venue for its strategic location. The institution serves as a centre of knowledge and attitude and happens to be centrally located between several nearby districts in the state,” he added.

The Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) programme showcased a wide range of military assets, a Prisoner of War Rescue Demonstration, Parachute Handling Skills, Special Forces Combat, Sniper drills, Insertion and Extraction techniques, and waterborne combat operation skills.

Commander of the Army Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK), Col. Nordin Abu, puts a green beret on a soldier who completed the Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/26 at Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah University (UniSHAMS) in Kuala Ketil recently. — Bernama pic

There was also a Green Beret donning ceremony, involving five officers and 33 other ranks who had completed the Basic Commando Course Series AK 1/26.

The CIMIC programme at UniSHAMS is part of an effort to support the Fourth Core of the National Defence Strategic Plan (PSPN) 2026–2030, which emphasises the strengthening of such initiatives.

This approach aims to strengthen ties between the Malaysian Armed Forces and the public through strategic cooperation that promotes community well-being and reinforces the spirit of Total Defence (HANRUH). — Bernama