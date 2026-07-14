BEAUFORT, July 14 — Police have detained four individuals to assist in the investigation of a bullying and criminal intimidation case involving a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Membakut here recently.

The Beaufort District Police Headquarters (IPD) confirmed in a statement Sunday that they received a report from the victim, who claimed she was repeatedly targeted for money and threatened by a group of individuals.

“Acting on this information, the Beaufort IPD Criminal Investigation Department launched swift action through an intelligence operation before successfully arresting all suspects around this district,” the statement said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 507B of the Penal Code for committing harassment or bullying that causes fear and distress, as well as Section 506 of the same code for the offence of criminal intimidation.

Beaufort IPD noted that further investigations are actively being carried out to complete the investigation paper before the case is referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for subsequent legal action and instructions.

It added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) reminds the public, particularly schools and parents, to always remain vigilant regarding student safety and to promptly report any misconduct related to bullying or extortion.

“The public is also advised to not circulate unverified information or make speculations on social media to avoid disrupting the ongoing legal process and investigation,” it said. — Bernama