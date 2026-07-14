KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The development of the Malaysia-Thailand Border Economic Zone (BEZ) and the impact of the prolonged crisis in the Strait of Hormuz are among the key issues to be raised at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) will ask the Prime Minister about the economic benefits Malaysia is expected to gain from the development of the Malaysia-Thailand BEZ.

He also wants to know the mechanism to ensure that the benefits are also enjoyed by small businesses and communities in border areas during the Ministers’ Question Time, which begins immediately after the sitting starts at 10am.

During the same session, Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s assessment of the impact of the prolonged crisis in the Strait of Hormuz on the country’s political and economic stability, as well as the measures being taken to mitigate its effects.

Also drawing attention is a question from Datuk Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) to the Transport Minister during the question-and-answer session on the ministry’s measures to eradicate illegal highway racing nationwide, following an incident in Simpang Renggam, Johor, on June 1.

Following the question-and-answer session, the sitting is scheduled to proceed with the first reading of two Bills, namely the Statistics Bill 2026 by the Economy Minister and the National Trust Fund Bill 2026 by the Finance Minister.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will then table the report of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Constitutional Amendments relating to the separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor.

Yesterday, Azalina said in a statement that the committee, which met seven times, had refined the original amendment proposal through seven key improvements aimed at enhancing the independence, integrity and accountability of the Public Prosecutor’s institution.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting is scheduled to run for 16 days from June 22 until Thursday. — Bernama