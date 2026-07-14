KUCHING, July 14 — The Sarawak state government is considering a proposal to expand Amanah Saham Sarawak (ASSAR) to the non-Bumiputera community through the establishment of a new fund known as ASSAR 2.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that the proposal will be reviewed by the ASSAR board of directors and management to assess its feasibility, using the model implemented by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) as an example.

“Currently, ASSAR only focuses on Bumiputera. We might open it to the non-Bumiputera community as well through another initiative, perhaps ASSAR 2, so that they too can save in Amanah Saham Sarawak,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the ASSAR Dividend Announcement ceremony for the Financial Year Ending June 30, 2026, here Sunday.

Abang Johari added that the proposal aligns with the Sarawak state government’s policy of practising an inclusive approach, ensuring that more people in the state can benefit from investment opportunities.

“By having two channels, we can pool more funds and provide opportunities for non-Bumiputera Sarawakians to also invest in the state economy, which is currently growing very well,” he said. — Bernama