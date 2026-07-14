KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will implement a proof-of-concept project on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology at selected hospitals to assess its effectiveness before expanding it to other healthcare facilities.

In a Facebook post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the initiative forms part of the ministry’s efforts to transform government hospitals into Smart Hospitals through the adoption of AI-powered digital technologies and the upgrading of digital infrastructure.

He said the matter was discussed during a courtesy visit by the top management of ZTE Malaysia, who also introduced the company’s new chief executive officer to the ministry.

“During the meeting, we shared the potential for collaboration to strengthen public healthcare facilities through the latest digital technologies.

“Among the proposals were upgrading network systems to faster and more energy-efficient fibre optic technology, as well as the safe use of AI to automate clinical documentation to reduce doctors’ manual workload,” he said.

However, Dzulkefly said that as government hospitals operate round the clock, the uninterrupted delivery of patient care would remain the ministry’s top priority when implementing any new innovation.

He said this approach was essential to ensure that any new innovation introduced is safe, seamless and compatible with existing systems, including the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) project currently being undertaken by the ministry.

“God willing, this digital transformation is a step forward towards ensuring our national healthcare system becomes smarter, faster and better for all Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama