PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The Immigration Department is seeking public assistance to locate a local woman to facilitate an investigation by its Special Investigation Branch under the Enforcement Division at its headquarters.

In a statement today, the department identified the woman as Nahura Aruan, 43, whose last known address was in Kampung Menteritip, Semporna, Sabah.

Members of the public with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer Senior Deputy Assistant Director of Immigration Ella Fazlina Mat Misiah from the Special Investigation Branch (USK 5), Enforcement Division, Immigration Headquarters, at 03-8880 1211 during office hours.

Alternatively, information may be channelled to the Immigration Operations Room at 03-8880 1555 after office hours. — Bernama