IPOH, July 13 — Solar power systems installed at government-aided schools (SBK) could be expanded to more institutions to help reduce electricity costs, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said the pilot project under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 scheme allowed schools to save around RM1,500 to RM1,700 in electricity bills each month through a Zero Capex approach, where solar panels are installed at no cost to schools.

“Today, through the efforts of Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How, we successfully implemented a solar energy generation system project at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina SJK(C) Sam Chai. The electricity bill savings over the next 20 years are expected to reach about RM382,000, averaging between RM1,500 and RM1,700 monthly.

“At the same time, this programme introduces a new model for government-aided schools to achieve electricity savings under the government’s policy to develop renewable energy in the country,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 solar power generation system, the first pilot project of its kind at an SBK in Malaysia, at SJK(C) Sam Chai here today.

Wong said the model allowed schools to generate electricity for their own use while enabling excess energy to be sold back to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), reducing the financial burden on school management boards.

He said solar installations at schools could also serve as an educational platform, allowing students to understand renewable energy and environmental conservation through hands-on experience.

“We are not merely teaching renewable energy through textbooks. Students can see for themselves how the system works and how it helps protect the planet. These values need to be nurtured from a young age,” he said.

However, Wong said there was currently no specific target to expand the programme to more schools under the ministry, as electricity bills for government schools are fully covered by the government.

The initiative was developed by the Ipoh Timur parliamentary service centre in collaboration with GSPARX.

Meanwhile, Lee said his office had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 15 more schools to implement similar projects.

He said the cooperation model developed with GSPARX and TNB after more than a year of discussions could serve as a reference for other SBK nationwide.

“What emerged from this initiative was the realisation that unused rooftops on government assets, sports facilities and government-aided schools could be utilised for solar installations to generate green energy.

“The discussions resulted in a format, model and terms of reference that can guide other schools, particularly government-aided schools seeking to reduce energy consumption and electricity costs,” he said.

Lee added that the model would be expanded to other areas, including Teluk Intan, Taiping and Bagan Serai, with Malaysia100 continuing to facilitate interested schools in implementing the initiative. — Bernama