KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Monday held a courtesy call with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in conjunction with the latter’s three-day state visit to Malaysia.

The 40-minute meeting here was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, as well as senior officials from both countries.

Earlier, Tharman was accorded a state welcoming ceremony at Istana Negara by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit, from July 13 to 15 at the invitation of the King, reciprocates His Majesty’s state visit to Singapore from May 6 to 7, 2024.

Singapore remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner globally and its largest trading partner among Asean member states.

Total bilateral trade between the two countries reached RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024.

From January to May this year, bilateral trade rose 14.5 per cent to RM189.90 billion (US$47.87 billion), compared with RM165.93 billion (US$37.65 billion) recorded during the corresponding period in 2025. — Bernama