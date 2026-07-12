JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — Machap Assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was today sworn in as Johor Menteri Besar before the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

According to a post on The Royal Johor Facebook page, Onn Hafiz, who is Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, received the appointment letter and took the oath of office in a ceremony held at the Audience Hall of Istana Bukit Serene here.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of the Johor Menteri Besar's letter of appointment by the Johor State Secretary, Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir.

Also present were the Johor Council of the Royal Court president, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, and the State Legal Adviser, Datuk Abd Aziz Engan.

BN secured a fresh mandate in the 16th Johor state election yesterday after winning 48 of the 56 state seats, giving the coalition a two-thirds majority.

Onn Hafiz, 48, retained the Machap state seat with a commanding majority of 15,375 votes in the 16th Johor state election, defeating Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nur Hafiz Roslan.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) convincing victory enabled Onn Hafiz to continue leading the Johor government after the coalition secured 48 of the 56 state seats.

PH, which contested all 56 seats, won only eight, while Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and independent candidates failed to win any seats.

Earlier, the vehicle carrying Onn Hafiz was seen entering the grounds of Istana Bukit Serene at about 3.40 pm, where media personnel had gathered since noon to cover the ceremony.

Security personnel and government officials were stationed at the palace entrance to receive dignitaries and coordinate arrangements for the ceremony.

The vehicle left Istana Bukit Serene at about 4.50 pm.

Onn Hafiz was appointed Johor’s 19th Menteri Besar on March 15, 2022, after BN formed the state government by winning 40 seats in the 2022 Johor state election. — Bernama