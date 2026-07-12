JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — The Johor state government has declared tomorrow a public holiday across the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the special holiday was declared to thank the people of Johor for fulfilling their civic responsibilities in yesterday’s 16th state election.

“I am pleased to announce that, with the approval of His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Regent of Johor, the Johor government has declared Monday, July 13, 2026 as a Johor state special holiday,” he said in a Facebook statement today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won a two-thirds majority in the state polls, securing 48 of the 56 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz extended his heartfelt appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Tunku Mahkota Ismail for their consent and confidence in his reappointment as Johor Menteri Besar.

The Machap state assemblyman said he would continue to discharge the mandate entrusted to him with utmost commitment and loyalty, for the advancement of Johor and the prosperity of its people.

“I recognise that every decision I make moving forward will affect the lives of millions of Bangsa Johor.

“I therefore pray that Allah SWT continues to guide my path, bestow wisdom in my decision-making, and grant me the strength to uphold justice, integrity and sincerity as I undertake this responsibility,” he said.

He also called on the people of Johor to pray for Allah SWT’s continued guidance and for ease in the state government’s efforts in serving the people.

“May every responsibility entrusted to us be discharged with sincerity and integrity, and may every decision taken be guided by divine wisdom and receive His blessings. Insya-Allah,” he said.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz took the oath of office as Johor Menteri Besar before Tunku Mahkota Ismail. — Bernama