SEREMBAN, July 13 — A 40-year-old local woman was found dead in an apartment in Ampangan here Saturday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Yatim Osman said police received a report at 5.39 pm after receiving information from members of the public about an unpleasant smell believed to be coming from the residential unit.

He said a team of police officers and personnel, together with the Seremban Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), went to the scene to conduct an inspection.

“The apartment unit was opened with the assistance of the fire department personnel, and police found a woman’s body believed to have been dead for five to six days.

“There were no signs of a struggle, criminal elements, or forced entry found at the scene. Initial investigations found that the victim lived alone and had health problems,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim’s death was confirmed by medical officers at the scene and the body was sent to Rembau Hospital’s Forensic Department for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR), and further investigations are ongoing. — Bernama