KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Tabung Haji (TH) will continue to implement its Haj offer system based on the “first-registered, first-served” principle, without introducing special categories, to ensure all depositors are given a fair and equitable opportunity in line with the quota allocated by the Saudi Arabian government.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said introducing special Haj offer categories could disrupt the existing queue system and disadvantage depositors who have waited years for their turn to perform the pilgrimage.

“This approach is consistent with the principles of fairness, transparency and equity that TH has long upheld in managing the Haj waiting list,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN–Kuala Krai), who asked whether the government planned to introduce a special Haj offer for compulsory retirees receiving gratuity payments, given their financial capability despite facing long waiting periods.

Marhamah said every depositor is informed of their estimated Haj year and is encouraged to make early preparations regarding finances, health and Haj-related knowledge.

She added that beginning with this year’s Haj season, TH requires prospective pilgrims to maintain a minimum savings balance of RM15,000 before a Haj offer letter is issued, although the actual cost of performing the pilgrimage is RM33,300.

She noted that depositors who are not yet due for a Haj offer may still submit an appeal, which will be considered on its merits based on established criteria and priority.

“Priority is given to mahram (spouses) of selected pilgrims, companions for prospective pilgrims aged 75 and above, and companions for selected pilgrims with disabilities,” she said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff on efforts to secure additional Haj quotas, Marhamah said Malaysia was allocated an official quota of 31,600 pilgrims for this year’s Haj season, while any additional quota remains the sole prerogative of the Saudi Arabian government.

“Nevertheless, TH will continue to apply for additional quotas annually to meet the growing demand from Malaysian pilgrims,” she said.

On the issue of Haj package fraud, Marhamah said no cases were reported to the Haj Fraud Task Force, which comprises TH, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, during the 1447 Hijrah Haj season.

She attributed the achievement to strengthened enforcement efforts and the effectiveness of the “No Visa, No Haj” awareness campaign, which supports the Saudi Arabian government’s “No Haj Without Permit” policy. — Bernama