KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will host the International Regulatory Conference (IRC) 2026 on July 21 and 22, offering a global platform for dialogue on the next digital era while reinforcing Malaysia’s voice in international regulatory conversations.

Held under the theme “Shaping the Next Digital Era: Regulation, Resilience and Trust,” the two-day event at the Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur will gather regulators, industry leaders and experts to explore digital economy and regulatory issues facing the communications and multimedia sector.

Expected to be launched by Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, the conference aims to establish Malaysia as a leader in global telecommunications policy and enhance MCMC’s engagement in international regulatory affairs, the commission said.

Discussions will centre on emerging technologies and regulatory frameworks, the delicate balance between freedom of expression and national security on social media, data privacy and digital innovation, and the future of global communication governance through content moderation.

According to MCMC, the conference will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including commission member Derek John Fernandez, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) child commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki, United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) chief of children commissioner Saskia Blume, and Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Danielle Heinecke.

Other speakers on the roster include Ministry of Health deputy director Dr Vivek Jason Jayaraj; Asia-Pacific at the Internet Society (ISOC) senior director for Regional Affairs Noelle de Guzman; University of Malaya clinical psychologist and lecturer Dr Lai Siew Tim; and head of IBM Quantum Sales for APAC and Japan Rizwan Hussain.

Building on its inaugural edition in 2024, IRC 2026 continues to serve as a vital platform for regulators, industry leaders and experts to exchange perspectives on digital economy and regulatory matters while charting the course for the next digital era. — Bernama